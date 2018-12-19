In his Dec. 16 Sunday Opinion essay, “Britain can’t thrive without Brexit,” Henry Olsen argued that the European Union “holds Britain in contempt.” Mr. Olsen’s claim is at odds with decades of European accommodation of Britain’s demands.

Britain has achieved a unique form of E.U. membership. It is in the European single market but not in the European single currency, it benefits from access to E.U. labor without accepting uncontrolled travel, and it fully participates in the E.U. without being tied into the European project of “ever closer union.” Better yet, the E.U. has given Britain a substantial rebate on its budget contribution every year since 1985 and has adopted former prime minister Margaret Thatcher’s notion of a European single market.

The folly of Brexit is that we are now discarding this genuinely “special relationship.”

Andrew Apostolou, Washington

The writer, a Briton, is a historian.

One of the many holes one can poke in Henry Olsen’s Dec. 16 Sunday Opinion essay on Brexit was his comparison of two of Europe’s most pivotal cities. “London . . . sparkles with the new. New buildings, new stores and the energy positively crackles from the streets.” But, in Paris, “The stores are old, the buildings are old, and spirits are downcast.” He described Paris mostly as some would at best describe Venice, at worst East Berlin before the 1990s.

Perhaps the vilified “old” explains why the capital of France remains among the world’s top tourist destinations. But Paris has not become a museum. One can find plenty of steel and glass “sparkle” west of the (alas, recently graffitied) Arc de Triomphe, and, the “yellow vests” movement notwithstanding, the city becomes especially festive around this time of year, particularly in the great department stores and on the Champs-Élysées. France, in the wake of Brexit, bypassed the United Kingdom economically .

As for Paris being “downcast,” it seems a part of the city’s character; certain Parisian circles consider giddy exuberance not a sign of great thought, perhaps even a little vulgar. As for London, mercifully, not every pre-World War II building in London has been demolished. Tradition counts, too.

The Brexit vote painted the United Kingdom into a corner. It is not by cherry-picking facts or impressions, pitting old vs. new, and perpetuating certain traditional cliches against France steeped paradoxically in the superficial that the fork in the road ahead becomes an obvious choice.

Michael Kent, Washington

Brexit, but briefly.

Henry Olsen’s Brexit essay was a clarion call for a return to the 18th-century British Empire. With his sop to Brits, extolling their superiority over other European people, he was flirting with nationalism, xenophobia and racism. We are still struggling in the 21st century to overcome the legacies of those toxic beliefs.

The gleaming new London skyline and glitter that Mr. Olsen finds so appealing are a direct result of lax laws and illicit money from oligarchs and dictators around the world. If you ask the British people what they think, they will say they want their London back. Exorbitant housing costs make even a visit to their capital city a luxury. Once Britain breaks with the European Union and becomes a normal country again with a decent spread between the rich and the poor, it can again join the European community, where it belongs.

Richard Young, Arlington