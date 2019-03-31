Regarding Sir Jeremy Hunt’s March 29 commentary on Britain’s role in shaping the world and the ongoing parliamentary struggle with Brexit, “As it always has, Britain will keep calm and carry on”:

Mr. Hunt claims that the parliamentary ruckus over Brexit was to be expected as a consequence of “something as crucial as our country’s place in Europe.” Indeed, the issue of leaving an economic pact with 27 other nations after nearly 50 years would normally have been preceded by a succession of white papers explaining the consequences, costs and choices related to the European Union divorce. That didn’t happen, and his Conservative Party should explain why. Former Brexit secretary and member of Parliament David Davis last year claimed he ordered studies of the Brexit impact on Ireland but later admitted there were none. Does that sound like a nation with a concern for its subjects or its neighbors?

Like many Brexiteers, Mr. Hunt revels in past glories, the wisdom of Winston Churchill and how the United States and United Kingdom are destined to make the world safe for democracy, justice and the rule of law. One need only examine British “rule” in Northern Ireland to recognize the folly of that notion.

And as for Robert Burns being “the most gifted wordsmith of his age,” I suggest Irish poet Thomas Moore is not chopped liver.

As a naturalized American of British origin, I was frankly embarrassed by Jeremy Hunt’s defense of Brexit and paean to Britain’s standing in the world. He reminded us about World War II, the Corn Laws, a couple of 19th-century foreign secretaries and Britain’s role in the founding of NATO. All very admirable, I suppose, and all very old.

Yes, Britain is the world’s fifth-largest economy and a leading financial center, but those rankings are in jeopardy. The older generation of Brexit supporters, exemplified by Boris Johnson and Jacob Rees-Mogg, are awash in nostalgia for what their country used to be, and have deluded themselves and others into thinking that ancient glories can be revived. The younger generation, mostly pro-Europe, is more concerned about the country’s future, and they are right.

David Lindley, Alexandria