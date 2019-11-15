In that year, however, the president is likely to inflict more damage on our country and on the future prospects of the Republican Party. Our country badly needs a retooled Republican Party as a positive force in our government.

The impeachment trial offers the Senate Republicans a unique opportunity to quickly remove Mr. Trump by simply being honest jurors in the face of highly convincing evidence presented to them. It is time to jump into the lifeboats and abandon the sinking ship. Once Mr. Trump is out of office, the rebuilding of the party can start immediately, and some seats may be saved in the 2020 election.

Harry Obst, Alexandria

It’s obvious that Nikki Haley’s support for President Trump is based on her political and economic ambitions. Are we expected to believe that Ms. Haley’s sudden distress over the warning shared by former secretary of state Rex Tillerson and former White House chief of staff John F. Kelly are a result of her newfound sense of patriotism? More likely, it’s Ms. Haley’s obsequious fidelity to what she sees as a path to the White House in 2024.

Ms. Haley failed to tell her readers how Mr. Trump reacted when she shared this “dangerous” information with him. She did, didn’t she?

Pamela Kincheloe, Manassas

The Nov. 13 news article “Protagonists in political drama: Career federal employees” put a much-needed human face on the courage of career federal employees who risk making disclosures related to the impeachment of President Trump and other White House and agency appointees.

The overall problem is much bigger and is getting worse for federal workers.

Mr. Trump and the Senate have increased the risks to all federal employees whose rights under law have been suspended. That is because the Trump White House and the Senate have silenced the Merit Systems Protection Board (MSPB) and closed its channels for appeals and requests for stays in whistleblower cases before the MSPB.

Since March 1, and for the first time in 40 years, the White House and Senate have paralyzed the very self-governance in our own democracy by leaving vacant the entire board. This despite the fact that the Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Governmental Affairs confirmed the three necessary bipartisan nominees months ago.

The Senate Republicans will not budge, and the Senate Democrats are silent. Their jobs are secure. Yet it is federal employees who have the most to risk who are speaking out.

Steven L. Katz, Potomac

The writer was chief counsel to the chairman of the U.S. Merit Systems Protection Board from 1993 to 1997 and is former counsel to the U.S. Senate Committee on Governmental Affairs.

It will not matter one whit whether Rep. Adam B. Schiff’s (D-Calif.) committee demonstrates plainly that President Trump withheld aid to Ukraine to make its leaders come up with defamatory information on Hunter and Joe Biden. The 43 percent of the U.S. electorate that supports Mr. Trump will not be moved. They just don’t care.

Marie Armstrong, Reedville, Va.

If a baseball team stole signs but didn’t win, is it not still wrong?

One of the Republicans’ defenses of President Trump’s actions toward Ukraine is that eventually the aid was given. Okay. In that case, if you try to kill someone but aren’t successful, no crime.

I have been frustrated watching the process of the impeachment. Republicans disgracefully look down on the general public’s cognitive ability. They should not underestimate normal people regardless of our political standing point.

Ichiro Kishimoto, New York

