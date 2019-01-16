Harriette V. and Harry T. Moore, who died on Christmas 1951. (Family photo/The Washington Post)

Regarding the Jan. 13 front-page article “In death, Groveland Four pardoned”:

Thanks to Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R) for posthumously pardoning four African Americans accused of a 1949 rape of a white woman. That false accusation caused the deaths of two and the long incarceration of two others.

However, Florida must apologize for its failure to charge anyone in the deaths of two more people whose deaths resulted from efforts to free the Groveland Four. NAACP leader Harry T. Moore brought the questionable details of the rape and Gestapo-like tactics of Sheriff Willis V. McCall to the attention of Thurgood Marshall of the NAACP’s Legal Defense Fund. On Christmas Day 1951, a bomb killed Moore and his wife on their 25th wedding anniversary. No charges were ever brought against anyone for that heinous act. Although the Harry T. and Harriette V. Moore Justice Center in Viera, Fla., was dedicated in 1996, no formal apology was ever issued.

Paul L. Newman, Merion Station, Pa.