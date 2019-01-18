Regarding the Jan. 16 news article “McConnell’s hands-off approach to shutdown carries risks for GOP colleagues”:

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell’s (R-Ky.) refusal to bring legislation to the floor that might reopen the government unless the president commits to sign it and also not change his mind is a gross violation of senators’ oaths to “support and defend” the rule of law implicit in the Constitution’s grant of coequal powers to Congress. The Founders thought that power was particularly “equal” in the Senate, given the long view they hoped would flow from senators’ six-year terms.

If senators disagree with a disruptive, pointless shutdown, they should vote to end it and challenge the president to veto that action. If a veto occurs, they should override it. That’s their constitutional mandate. Hiding behind a false process that allows no exit strategy from a shutdown that not even a third of the electorate supports has no constitutional shelter.

Michael H. Levin, Washington

The writer was a legislative aide and consultant to the Senate Judiciary Committee from 1978 through 1979.

Some conservatives are mischaracterizing “essential” and “nonessential” government positions. The Jan. 15 front-page article “Trump allies getting what they want: Less government” quoted anti-tax activist Grover Norquist as highlighting the small percentage of a particular agency that was designated essential as evidence of his belief that the government is unnecessarily large and/or wasteful.

While the intent of the article was to highlight these “small government” conservatives who are apparently pleased by the shutdown and its ramifications, it should have noted that such a characterization is inaccurate, if not willfully misleading.

Agency guidance clearly states that positions are designated essential or “excepted” when they are necessary “for emergencies involving the safety of human life or the protection of property, and those necessary for activities essential to national security, including the conduct of foreign affairs essential to national security.” Although that designation or description fits a very small slice of the federal workforce, it does not in any sense mean that the remaining missions and functions carried out by federal agencies are unimportant or “nonessential.”

Adam Bodner, Takoma Park