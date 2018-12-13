A woman wears a protective mask in Sarajevo, Bosnia, on Dec. 13. Sarajevo is one of the most polluted cities in the world. (Fehim Demir/EPA-EFE/REX/Shutterstock)

My response from the front lines to Charles Lane’s Dec. 11 op-ed, “Carbon: The people’s choice?,” on climate politics, is simple and twofold: First, the good guys in corporate America aren’t showing up in Congress on climate issues at all, and, as a result, we’re overwhelmingly outgunned by the climate-denial operation of the fossil-fuel industry. And, second, this problem arose in January 2010 when five Republican Supreme Court appointees delivered Citizens United to the fossil-fuel industry and put unprecedented political weaponry into the industry’s hands. Before then, there was a lot of bipartisan activity on climate.

Lesson: Offset the unanswered political effort of the fossil-fuel-denial operation, and things can revert to bipartisanship. But the good guys have to start showing up. The companies that supported the Paris agreement are the obvious players to call off the benches and into the game.

Sheldon Whitehouse, Washington

The writer, a Democrat, represents

Rhode Island in the Senate.