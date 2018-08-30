In one more example of how out of touch Washington is with average Americans, the Aug. 26 front-page article “Unions rejoice as judge guts new federal employee rules” blared unionized government workers’ victory over the Trump administration’s efforts to change the rules. We blue-collar types in the private sector have been steadily losing the protections afforded by union representation for years.

Our union-provided pensions have been frozen and replaced by 401(k) plans or discontinued altogether. Our health insurance premiums and deductibles have risen. Our wages are stagnant. Many public-sector employees, including teachers, are unionized. With the exception of law enforcement and first responders, I have no idea why they should be, but they are. They have frequent wage increases, good, affordable health insurance, retirement benefits and taxpayer-funded pensions — all things their employers, the taxpayers, have forgone for decades. Some public-sector employees have on-site child care and other wonderful perks that we in the private sector can only dream of. They assert that they are better-educated and paid less than we are, which justifies their benefits advantages.

Taxpayers will continue to carry the water and provide good job security, benefits and pensions for government workers when we can’t always provide those things for ourselves and our own families. Life in the public-sector cocoon must be very good indeed. I can only guess.

Jan T. McCarthy, Keswick, Va.