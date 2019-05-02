The April 27 editorial “There’s good news on Social Security” did not describe the major reasons the Social Security trustees have upgraded their outlook on the disability program’s solvency.

The editorial overlooked the fact that Congress in 2015 temporarily diverted a portion of payroll taxes away from retirement benefits and into the disability program. This rob-Peter-to-pay-Paul strategy vastly improved the program’s near-term outlook. The editorial also failed to note that the actuaries in recent years made excessively pessimistic assumptions about application rates. While those rates had declined steadily since 2010, the 2016 trustees report inexplicably predicted a 9.1 percent spike in applications; instead, they fell by 7.1 percent. The trustees made similar bad guesses in 2017 and 2018. Reconciling those faulty estimates with recent trends accounts for the lion’s share of the good news in this year’s report.

The lesson is that projections about the solvency of the Social Security disability program, unlike the retirement program, are highly sensitive to temporary congressional patches and guesses about future application rates. The trustees’ latest happy assumptions about application and disability incidence rates may one day look as foolish as their recent gloomy forecasts. The good news may prove ephemeral.

Doug Badger, Ponte Vedra, Fla.

The writer was executive director of the health and human services secretary’s advisory council on the Social Security disability programs.