Jeff Flake’s Oct. 1 Tuesday Opinion piece, “Fellow Republicans, there’s still time to save your souls,” set the stage for Republicans to stop wringing their hands for their jobs and do the right thing for the country.

It is merely interesting that the whistleblower got the information from intelligence officers rather than being on the call. That aside, the White House released the rough transcript, which clearly stated a request for assistance in investigating President Trump’s political rival. As if that is not enough, the president himself admitted saying it on the call.

Stop the cries of “secondhand” or “thirdhand” information. The act has been admitted to. What moral compass are Republicans using to determine illegal acts?

As more information comes out about continued activity by this administration to solicit foreign assistance to discredit political opposition, we see we are at the tip of the iceberg of a dangerous mind-set that has overwhelmed the GOP.

Please stop. Do the right thing for your country, not your jobs. Save your souls and our country.

Debbie Frame, Ashburn

It would be easy, on the surface, to agree with much of Hugh Hewitt’s Oct. 1 Tuesday Opinion commentary, “Want the truth? Stay away from the fringes.” After all, there are many moderates, as I cast myself, who try to avoid the hyperpartisan echo chambers and educate ourselves on what is really happening in our bitterly divided country.

I read both The Post and the Wall Street Journal, avoid Fox News and MSNBC, and watch PBS and BBC World News, sometimes cringing at what I perceive as their even-handedness lending credence to false equivalence.

So, a careful reading of Mr. Hewitt’s piece revealed his conclusions that Journal columnist Kimberley A. Strassel is a “thoroughly persuasive” author, implying that she is not hyperpartisan, while casting House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and Rep. Adam B. Schiff (D-Calif.) as “fringe” figures. Anyone who regularly reads Ms. Strassel’s Journal opinion pieces, or has closely followed the actual careers of these two Democrats — who are no more partisan than any Republican — might, like me, assess Mr. Hewitt’s piece as just more partisanship masquerading as “fair-mindedness.”

Michael H. Kostrzewa, Burke

