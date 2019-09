Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger’s point-by-point exposure in his Sept. 9 op-ed, “Trump can’t erase our progress on clean air with a Sharpie,” of President Trump’s and the Republican Party’s inconsistency and hypocrisy in respect to the environment prompted me to redefine the acronym “GOP” from that of historical “Grand Old Party” to a more accurate and current “Greed Over Planet.”

John Swenson, Staunton, Va.

