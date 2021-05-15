KABUKI IS a traditional form of Japanese theater characterized by elaborate costumes and makeup, as well as a stylized mode of performance. Adapted to Washington, the word “kabuki” has turned into a synonym for the obligatory posturing politicians go through as they pretend that they are not really going to do what they are, inevitably, going to do. There is reason to fear that optimistic declarations from both Republicans and Democrats about possible compromise on infrastructure spending are just so much kabuki. Failure of the talks is what you’d expect in the current partisan environment. Yet we still think there’s a chance that more than playacting is afoot; certainly, that would be the optimal outcome, politically and economically, for the country.