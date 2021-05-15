At issue is President Biden’s proposal for an eight-year, $2 trillion program that would not only build airports, roads and bridges but also expand green energy and care for the elderly and disabled, paid for, in part, by higher taxes on corporations. Republicans have countered with a five-year, $568 billion plan, drafted by Sen. Shelley Moore Capito (W.Va.), that would focus on traditional transportation and water projects, funded by unspecified user fees rather than higher business taxes. A White House meeting ended Thursday with Mr. Biden calling Ms. Capito and the five GOP senators who accompanied her “sincere,” and Ms. Capito praising the president for “more than courteous give-and-take.”
The reason to suppose this isn’t kabuki is that Ms. Capito and the other GOP senators in the meeting represent rural states that could really use federal dollars. There is, barely, a plausible path to 60 votes if Mr. Biden blesses a deal and all 50 Democrats get behind it. Conceivably, this would involve separating the “hard” infrastructure items such as roads and bridges from the elder care and other unconventional items. The latter might then be addressed in a separate bill, possibly under special reconciliation rules that do not require 60 votes for passage.
The problem, of course, is that the total amount Ms. Capito supports is far smaller than the president’s number, and Senate Minority Leader Mitch McConnell (R-Ky.) has said the GOP can’t go any higher than $800 billion. Republicans have ruled out a higher corporate tax rate to pay for the package, while Democrats are cool to the GOP’s “user fee” idea, which could mean reliance on higher fuel taxes.
The GOP should abandon this red line. Corporate taxation could be bumped up without harm to economic growth, especially if the receipts are invested in public goods that enhance productivity. Democrats, for their part, should recognize that fuel taxes, the long-established source of dedicated revenue for both highways and mass transit, have not gone up in real terms since 1993; a modest hike would restore that erosion while providing an incentive to drive less. It would be a second-best substitute for the most efficient anti-climate change measure: a tax on all carbon emissions.
Mr. Biden is right to put the Republicans’ protestations of good faith to the test, and to await the counteroffer Ms. Capito promised after the meeting. She should make a constructive one. Heaven knows the country’s had enough political theater.
Read more: