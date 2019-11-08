Clearly, anything that might interfere with rich people getting richer cannot be allowed because the market solves all problems and causes none, and we have to make all our decisions on this metric only. Republicans might espouse similar notions to many conservative Americans, but they don’t propose or fund anything to solve problems except the market. They don’t want to pay for anything that requires a fair-share tax when everyone could just become an entrepreneur and get rich or maybe work three jobs to pay for rent and health care. Or we can just let our grandchildren pay for everything so we can have a tax break today.