Republicans apply the universal solution once again. Rapid catastrophic environmental degradation? Not a problem: The market will solve it. No need for anyone to make any sacrifices, work with other countries, change energy practices or even understand the issues and implications.

The Nov. 5 news article “It’s official: U.S. to exit Paris climate deal in 2020” quoted President Trump, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and Sen. John Barrasso (R-Wyo.). Mr. Trump reasoned it would “hurt the competitiveness” of the United States and be “a total disaster.” Mr. Pompeo: “Innovation and open markets lead to greater prosperity, fewer emissions.” Mr. Barrasso: “Free market innovation . . . will address climate change.”

Clearly, anything that might interfere with rich people getting richer cannot be allowed because the market solves all problems and causes none, and we have to make all our decisions on this metric only. Republicans might espouse similar notions to many conservative Americans, but they don’t propose or fund anything to solve problems except the market. They don’t want to pay for anything that requires a fair-share tax when everyone could just become an entrepreneur and get rich or maybe work three jobs to pay for rent and health care. Or we can just let our grandchildren pay for everything so we can have a tax break today.

Republicans have only one note on their horn. Democrats’ diversity of ideas might be confusing and discordant, but at least they have the whole band playing.

William Hayes, Arlington

