The May 1 news article “Democrats said the GOP tax law would hurt blue states. It’s not happening.” claimed that “the law has raised taxes on a small sliver of predominantly high-income residents of some blue states.” This is incorrect. An estimated 26 million taxpayers nationally have lost the state and local tax deduction as a result of the new tax law, which can dramatically increase taxable income. Reductions in itemized deductions are targeted to low- and middle-income groups such that the number of returns utilizing itemized deductions decreases by more than 70 percent for annual income less than $50,000, whereas the decrease is 13 percent for income of more than $1 million. For our household in suburban Virginia, the SALT cap meant thousands more in taxes paid because it eliminated our itemized deductions, including mortgage interest. And, many filers are just now realizing the effect of the new law on their taxes.

It is hardly surprising that “rich people have not fled high-tax blue states en masse because of the tax law’s new restrictions.”

Tom Nolan, Reston