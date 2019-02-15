I had that kicked-in-the-stomach feeling after I read the Feb. 12 Economy & Business article “Millions of Americans to find smaller tax refunds, if they get one at all.” I’m a teacher who for 40 years has done his own taxes to save a few dollars. It’s a fairly simple return, and I employ a few modest deductions that the new standard deduction simply cannot cover. I’m one of the many who did not notice a single dollar of tax “relief” in my pay-stub deductions this year compared with last, so I expected no real change.

Imagine my surprise when I completed the new forms this year to see that, rather than receiving the usual modest refund, my family will be paying thousands more in taxes. Gone are the personal deductions average people rely on so much and limited are the state and local tax deductions. My family’s place in the middle class is falling. This tax plan now clearly reveals itself to be an instrument that helps mitigate the protections Republicans slather on the 1 percent by transferring their tax burden to us, the average folk.

I hope that, as April 15 looms large, lawful, taxpaying Americans will figure out they’ve been lied to — again — and share their rage with their representatives. It’s time to replace this GOP tax scam with a tax code that works for the rest of us.

Harry St. Ours, Boyds