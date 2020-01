Now that the U.S. Court of Appeals for the 5th Circuit has ruled that the Affordable Care Act’s mandate is unconstitutional, the Trump administration and the conservative states challenging the law suddenly want to slow down the process and are urging the Supreme Court not to expedite a hearing on the case. What was once the top priority for the GOP has suddenly become a potential albatross: If the Supreme Court rules against the ACA, health care will become the only issue for millions of people in the November presidential election.