But the fraudulent fraud claims didn’t go away. “The voter fraud lie was always there in rhetoric Republicans used during the Obama administration to push for measures like voter ID laws, but Trump took it to the next level,” Ari Berman, author of “Give Us the Ballot: The Modern Struggle for Voting Rights in America,” told me. “Trump dramatically expanded, accelerated and weaponized the lies Republicans have always been telling about our elections and added the unprecedented element of trying to overturn the result.”