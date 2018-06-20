Rudolph W. Giuliani, attorney for President Trump, on the South Lawn of the White House on May 30. (Leah Millis/Reuters)

Regarding the June 17 front-page article “Trump’s lawyers prepare for ‘war’ ”:

Republicans who claim to be shocked by the anti-Trump private text messages of a few FBI employees are displaying fake outrage. As they must know, every sentient being has an opinion about President Trump, pro or con. Because FBI professionals in search of facts must put aside opinion, those who seemed unable to do so were removed from the Russia probe immediately. Indeed, the inspector general’s report on the probe found “no bias.” Calls to investigate the investigators are merely another desperate effort to obstruct justice.

J. David Miller, Bethesda