First, I read the May 22 front-page story titled “GOP fights new aid as joblessness skyrockets,” stating that extending unemployment benefits is seen as creating an incentive to stay at home instead of going back to work. This as new jobless claims continue to soar. Then, later, I read “The ‘us and them’ pandemic” by Michele L. Norris [May 22, op-ed], about the disproportionate number of black and brown people afflicted with covid-19 compared with the white population. And the attitude among many whites that this “isn’t our problem” and we need to get the country open again.