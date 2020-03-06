Helping this massive number of Americans will do the most good. Use a Federal Emergency Management Agency disaster model to distribute the money fast; audit for fraud later. Tax cuts and stimulus will waste money and not help stop the virus.
Tom Irvine, Lewes, Del.
Regarding the March 4 front-page article “Messaging undermines U.S. efforts on virus”:
When a government muzzles the scientists and meddles with their truth telling, to whom do citizens turn for information they can trust? When a leader does not understand basic science and is more concerned about his reelection than the health of the people and spews out misinformation to make himself look good, politics take over. When trust is lost, conspiracy peddlers find fertile ground, especially when people, instead of looking for sound advice, listen according to their political persuasion. If you do not want the virus to win, then we must insist that scientists be unmuzzled and not retaliated against for speaking the truth.
Ute O’Neal, Potomac