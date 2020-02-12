OpinionA column or article in the Opinions section (in print, this is known as the Editorial Pages).
The government needs new leaders
By Letters to the Editor
February 12, 2020 at 5:21 PM EST
The tired drumbeat of divisiveness continued with the Feb. 9 publication of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) solipsistic piece, “Republicans have normalized lawlessness” [op-ed]. My recollection is that those who are without sin shall cast the first stone.
Our congressional and government leaders are broken. It is time for a new generation to lead, with leadership positions populated by those who choose to bring us together, rather than continuing this drive to tear their opponents apart.