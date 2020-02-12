The tired drumbeat of divisiveness continued with the Feb. 9 publication of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) solipsistic piece, “ Republicans have normalized lawlessness ” [op-ed]. My recollection is that those who are without sin shall cast the first stone.

Our congressional and government leaders are broken. It is time for a new generation to lead, with leadership positions populated by those who choose to bring us together, rather than continuing this drive to tear their opponents apart.