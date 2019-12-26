Proposed plans, including those from Sens. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren (D-Mass.), both candidates for the Democratic nomination for president, will create a bigger divide between the haves and have-nots, with middle- and lower-income families forced to send their children to public colleges as wealthier families send their children to private colleges.

As someone who manages a high school program to help students go to college, I have found private colleges often are more supportive of students from middle- and lower-income backgrounds than large public institutions are, including through larger financial aid packages and programs to assist students in adjusting academically and socially to college.

Reforms for funding higher education must allow students to use federal aid (such as Pell grants) to attend any university, public or private.

Eric Wolf Welch, Falls Church

The writer is program coordinator of the AVID Program at Justice High School in Falls Church.

