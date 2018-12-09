While I agree with the sentiment of Sen. Charles E. Schumer’s Dec. 7 Friday Opinion essay, “Want an infrastructure bill? Address climate change.,” he failed to add the additional filter that ought to be applied for major government funding: Will the market (including the capital markets) provide the capital for identified measures? Mr. Schumer’s list included funds and tax incentives for renewable electric generation, battery storage and strengthening the grid. Except for in rural areas, the market already is providing sufficient funding for such activities; tax incentives are a separate matter.

The government ought to provide funding for the types of public goods that benefit a large group of people without being a profit center. Improving water and water treatment systems, helping coastal areas subject to rising seas, addressing areas of increasing drought and similar situations are the types of reactions to climate change that warrant funding.

David Yaffe, Arlington