While tens of millions of taxpayers have received their awards via direct deposit, millions more won’t receive them for months, if they receive them at all. Originally, researchers at the New America think tank estimated that only half of eligible families would receive funds this month. Fortunately, the Internal Revenue Service recently clarified a payment process for the nearly 10 million Americans who earn below the federal filing minimum and others for whom the government did not have bank information on file. Though a welcome development, this effort should have been a priority from the start. The weeks it took to clarify the steps the lowest-income Americans need to follow to get emergency relief is precious time gone.

The glitches in stimulus payments aren’t the only technical barriers facing those who need help right now — Americans are reaching for unemployment insurance and food assistance in record numbers and facing massive delays, due, in part, to computer systems in need of overhaul. The newly jobless around the country are battling with jammed phone lines and crashed websites as they try to file unemployment claims. New Jersey is asking retirees who can work the state’s glitchy unemployment system to volunteer their skills — it runs on COBOL, a 60-year-old programming language.

The troubles are broader than these technical hurdles. When it comes to government benefits, appropriating the money is only part of the challenge. The devil is in the delivery. The earned-income tax credit (EITC) is one of the most generous credits for low-income Americans, yet almost a quarter of those eligible fail to claim this credit. Why? At least some of it is in the delivery — research suggests that reminders and simplified forms can significantly raise take-up rates, getting much-needed money to those who’ve earned it.

Simplifying application processes and focusing on delivery has had remarkable results elsewhere. In Michigan, delivery-driven reform cut the country’s longest assistance application (more than 40 pages) down to 18 pages and streamlined access to food and health-care benefits. Of course, this kind of reform takes time to test and scale, and time is scarce in an emergency. In the words of Jennifer Pahlka, former U.S. deputy chief technology officer, “The best time to modernize essential government systems was 15 years ago. The second best time is now.”

