Regarding the June 21 front-page article “Biden’s ties to segregationist senator spark campaign tension”:

This so-called controversy and reactions relating to the statement made by former vice president Joe Biden in his attempt to promote civility and goodwill have been rather disgusting. In this sad, dyspeptic and invidious era, when concern about simple civility is too retro, this is what you get. Thank you, President Trump, the avatar of where the total lack of concern for civility ultimately leads. A junior high school student could understand Mr. Biden’s point and its primacy. It is self-evident. It is only petty politicians who feign not understanding the point.

Without a doubt, it is critical to at least try to get things done in these days of do-nothing Congresses. What the petty politicians fail to realize is that the ability to achieve the greater good of producing beneficial results for the people of the country is what is really important. This end can be realized only by reaching across the aisle and dealing with people whom you may not even like or agree with. Is it really critical which exemplary reprobate you have worked with? That is secondary to the aim of once again having a Congress that is civil, pursuant to which it is more likely to be legislatively productive. This is the greater good that Mr. Biden sought to advance. I hope Mr. Biden will not be cowed and will continue to be the authentic, human, personable and civil person whom we know and respect.

John F. Pressley Jr., Washington

