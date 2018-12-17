Regarding Megan McArdle’s Dec. 12 op-ed, “2019 is going to be hideous”:

Sure, Democrats could impeach President Trump in the House only to fall short of convicting him in the Senate. This would be discouraging. The risk is minimal, though, and the rewards profound. There is one distinct difference between the impeachment of this president and the impeachment of President Bill Clinton. Mr. Trump is in his first term, and Mr. Clinton faced removal in his second term. Impeachment should not be wielded as a political tool to derail a sitting president’s reelection campaign. Democrats should remain careful to avoid setting such a precedent.

With that said, if the facts show grounds for impeachment, Democrats shouldn’t hesitate. The Senate shouldn’t factor into the decision. Take the politics away. If the grounds are there, Democrats should proceed. Voters should see that a majority of House members believe the president is guilty of an impeachable offense. The greatest risk for Democrats may not be embarrassment but rather doing nothing. Passing on impeachment in the face of evidence would also be a dangerous precedent.

Corey Rutkin, Great Neck, N.Y.