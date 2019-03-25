In her March 20 Wednesday Opinion column, “Too rich to run in 2020,” Kathleen Parker resorted to the tired harangue of “socialism” frequently invoked by the wealthy to make it appear as if someone is getting something for nothing. The reality is different.

The greatest practitioners of “socialism” are the wealthy who benefit from handouts as a result of their mastery and manipulation of policy at all levels of government. And they don’t have to take a drug test to receive the subsidies. There are too many to mention here, but examples include the capital gains rate, the estate tax benefit and the Social Security payroll cap.

The wealthy probably believe that they are deserving of these benefits. It is by no means an emotional reaction, as Ms. Parker suggested for those without wealth. Rather, it is the norm, born out of a sense of entitlement and privilege.

Thusly, my friends, is socialism a horse of a different color.

Doug Brown, Vienna