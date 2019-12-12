Imagine if Mr. Trump, who knows nothing and does not know he knows nothing and does not care, had the wisdom to build on the Obama deal. This is an agreement backed by the international community that had opened the door to engagement with Iran after 40 years of bitter animosity. And imagine what positive progress in relations with Iran would look like today. Iran, a modern, sophisticated society of more than 80 million, could have been a contributing force for peace all across the Middle East region. How sad.