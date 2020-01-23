The Gun Violence Prevention rally to celebrate Martin Luther King Jr. Day was canceled because of the threat of violence. It would have been the rally’s 28th year. Our constitutional right to speak up for sensible gun laws to save lives was shut out by the threat of violence. Some Virginia legislators received death threats; one spent the night in a safe house with his family, and the capital was on lockdown because of threats. How much was spent on extra security for the supposedly peaceful rally?

The media should have interviewed those working in the gun-violence-prevention movement. The media should have reminded the public that more than 100,000 Americans are shot every year. We have a right to public safety. The United States has more guns per capita than any country in the world and by far the highest rate of gun violence among all industrialized countries.

Guns don’t make us safe. All we are asking for are reasonable gun-safety regulations.

Christina Files, Chevy Chase