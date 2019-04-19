The April 14 editorial “Cause for applause, not an apology” criticized the Fairfax County Public Schools’ regret over the display of student artwork depicting a caricature of a Jewish man holding a money bag. Given that the student’s stated intent was to cast stereotypes in an ironic light, the editorial opined that an explanation of the picture’s context should have been sufficient to smooth anybody’s ruffled feelings. This dismissive approach failed to account for the gut-wrenching impact of such crude anti-Semitic images on members of the Jewish community.

The school system is to be applauded for realizing the need to be sensitive to such concerns that are deeply felt for good reason, not condemned for the apology.

Stuart Endick, Burke