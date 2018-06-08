I agree with the June 4 editorial “The humans Virginia treats like animals” that solitary confinement is torture and makes a person worse when that person is released. Fifteen percent to 40 percent of prisoners are mentally ill. If a person is mentally ill, months or years of solitary confinement can make him or her much more mentally ill.

The U.N. committee overseeing the implementation of the Convention Against Torture and the U.N. Standard Minimum Rules for the Treatment of Prisoners agree that solitary confinement must not exceed 15 days.

Del. Patrick A. Hope (D-Arlington) did us a favor in opening Red Onion prison to public view and making us aware of the harm done by solitary confinement. I saw the documentary film on solitary confinement at Red Onion prison. I felt the unwellness infecting the prisoners and the prison staff. The Virginia Department of Corrections needs to open up and grapple publicly with the harms done by solitary confinement and mental illness in prisons.

As I watched two guards walking a shackled prisoner from his cell to the “recreation cage,” I am aware how expensive solitary confinement is.

I am aware of some of the horrible abuses against prisoners and especially prisoners in solitary confinement by guards. Experiments have shown that when you give a group of people almost absolute power over other people, abuses soon occur.

We all must work to bring about change.

David MacLean, Springfield