Tech billionaires are trying desperately to keep Congress from subjecting their Internet platforms to the same civil liability that news outlets face, arguing they might be less able to remove “harmful content” posted by terrorists, extremists and other assorted ne’er-do-wells [“Silicon Valley warns legal changes could unleash harmful content,” PowerPost, June 21].

But leaving aside the thorny question of who defines harmful content, a sober if ironic argument can be made that still more of it might finally help most Americans realize that the vast majority of social media postings — from cat videos and Alex Jones’s conspiracy theories to Beto O’Rourke’s dental appointments and please-envy-me photographs from exotic vacations, fancy restaurants and over-the-top prom proposals — are, at best, a mindless, productivity-sapping waste of time and, at worst, especially for bullied or unpopular adolescents and teens, a depression-inducing gateway to suicide or mass shootings.

Courageous, knowledgeable people are increasingly warning us of the dangers that social media and screen addictions pose to the health of individuals and society. The sooner most of us heed these warnings and wean ourselves from social media’s habitual artifice and incivility, the sooner we can return to healthier, truly connected lives in the real world. Congress should help speed this process along, even if it means tech billionaires might lose money.

Darren McKinney, Washington

