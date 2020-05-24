Most Education Department regulations affecting colleges and universities provide at least eight months for implementation. These are the longest, most complicated regulations in the history of the department, nearly three years in the making. Mandating that schools implement them by Aug. 14, when campuses are shuttered in the midst of a pandemic, is sheer folly.
But calling these regulations only “partially ill-advised” and lauding them as “not a return to the bad old days” is shocking. This ignores the trauma that will be caused by the requirement for live cross-examinations, which will result in students with the financial resources to do so hiring highly paid legal pit bulls to grill the other party. That’s just one example of why these regulations will undermine college and university efforts to effectively, fairly and compassionately combat sexual harassment — and treat both parties equitably when investigating and resolving campus sexual harassment and assault cases. The editorial got one thing right: These new Title IX regulations don’t represent a return to the bad old days. They are a hard turn to a harsh new reality.
Ted Mitchell, Washington
The writer is president of the American Council on Education.