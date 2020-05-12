Richard Seifman, Washington
Can we finally admit that temperature checks are an inadequate screening measure for the novel coronavirus? Katie Miller, Vice President Pence’s press secretary, tested positive despite having no symptoms. Luckily, she also had access to testing that identified her as infected and a potential spreader of the virus. That testing allowed those who had been in “recent contact” with her to know they might also be in danger of infection.
In the White House, there is regular testing and contact tracing — what our public health experts have been telling us is needed before we open up our economy. A temperature check would not have protected others in the White House from being infected, nor will it protect our first responders; nursing home, home health, grocery and construction workers; restaurant staff; hairdressers and others, including in many states reopening now.
Forcing hard-working people back to work with false assurances about their safety (based on temperature checks) is foolhardy and immoral. And if employers are freed from any liability for protecting their workers’ health, we are sending the message that those lives count less than the lives of those in power. A robust testing program is the only way to safely open up. Unfortunately, we have a president who has abdicated his responsibility to ensure this public health measure is in place.
Anne Gavin, Silver Spring