Ahkii Washington-Scruggs, 17, was an incoming senior at Dunbar Senior High School and a varsity football player. He and his father, Hugh Washington, 57, were found shot to death on July 19 inside their home in the 1100 block of Queen Street NE. (Courtesy of Maurice Vaughn)

The July 24 Metro article “ ‘But in my head, I just say D.C. is full of hate’ ” introduced readers to Ahkii Washington-Scruggs, a 17-year-old Dunbar Senior High School student and varsity football player — and poet — who, a few weeks before he and his father were found shot to death in their apartment, had given his coach a poem that, the coach says, “brought tears to my eyes.” The snatches of poetry repeated in the article had a similar effect on me: “In D.C., it’s nothing but people trying to take your life away / I’m from a city where it’s a blessing to see the age 20 / Every day I hear out of town people say D.C. is so great / But in my head, I just say D.C. is full of hate.”

But, at one point, the poet mustered gutsy hope for the future: “I’m from a place where white people see a crackhead and think that how young black kids will be / I just say to myself that won’t be us.”

Well, no, it “won’t be” anything for the young poet, because he has become just another statistic in the file showing, as the article reported, that nine people were fatally shot in the District between July 17 and 24.

But can we not do something better than we have for such folks, for the protection of young poets and all other creatures who are entitled to preservation? We must try harder.

Bernard Ries, Washington

