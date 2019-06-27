Some people waited 12 hours in below-freezing weather in Knoxville, Tenn., in February for the chance at free health, dental and vision care. (Michael S. Williamson/The Washington Post)

I read with uneasy feelings about the free clinic in Cleveland, Tenn. [“The clinic of last resort,” front page, June 23]. What I saw was the first phase of parts of this country devolving into Third World status. More weather-related or economic setbacks in these communities might result in refugee camps and humanitarian assistance. The clinic was supported by a nonprofit and volunteers. Thanks for that, but charity is not an alternative to universal health care.

Steve Metzger, Washington

The June 23 front-page, above-the-fold photograph of the impoverished seekers of medical care who had been forced to wait up to 12 hours in subfreezing temperatures in Knoxville, Tenn., in February spoke volumes. The photograph brought to mind Bruegel paintings that depicted in gruesome detail the plight of peasants in Europe during the 16th century.

How embarrassing that the world’s richest nation forces the poorest of its poor to undergo such indignity. If only every candidate in this week’s televised debates would hold up a copy of the photograph and ask why.

Peter F. Spalding, Washington

