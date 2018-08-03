The interesting July 24 front-page article “Jamestown mystery: Whose bones have been uncovered?” stated that Sir George Yeardley “was also one of history’s first U.S. slaveholders.” Yeardley died in 1627. Africans first arrived at Jamestown in 1619. He was hardly a U.S. slaveholder because the Colonies didn’t declare their independence from Britain until 1776.

Also, slavery was entrenched in England’s West Indies colonies well before 1619. According to James Horn’s book “A Land As God Made It: Jamestown and the Birth of America,” by 1620, Yeardley’s settlement at Flowerdieu contained “perhaps a dozen or more Angolans.” Next year will mark the 400th anniversary of the beginning of African slavery in Britain’s North American Colonies — a sad anniversary, indeed.

Brian J. Morra, McLean