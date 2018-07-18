Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed (left) and President Isaias Afeworki of Eritrea celebrate the reopening of the Embassy of Eritrea in Ethi­o­pia. (Michael Tewelde/AFP/Getty Images)

The July 14 editorial “Hope in the Horn of Africa” correctly praised the end of hostilities between Eritrea and Ethiopia, but it erroneously characterized the 2002 boundary ruling by an independent arbitration panel in The Hague as awarding territory to Eritrea. The ruling made minor border adjustments to both countries and, at the time, was accepted by Eritrea as part of the cessation of hostilities agreement to submit the dispute to “final and binding arbitration.”

Encouraged by the United States, the Ethiopian government at the time, undemocratic and with a miserable human rights record, reneged on that commitment.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed is on the right track in promoting peace with Ethiopia’s neighbors. Let us hope he reverses his predecessors’ policy of interfering in Somalia and encouraging the Balkanization of that country.

Martin R. Ganzglass, Washington

The writer was pro bono legal counsel to the Eritrean People's Liberation Front in the United States and was counsel for the Eritrean Embassy.