The hotel lobby wants to limit competition from vacation rentals and is trying to dismantle the law that has enabled the Internet as we know it. A bill sponsored by former hotel executive and lobbyist Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) would remove Section 230 protections for short-term rental platforms. The hotel lobby wants to lump vacation rentals into the same Section 230 conversation with the opioid crisis, extremism and illegal gun sales. The act is unnecessary, a shortsighted and blatant attempt to do the hotel industry’s bidding by stifling competition, limiting choice and increasing prices for consumers.
Congress shouldn’t take the bait. Chipping away at the legal foundation of the Internet one special interest at a time is in no one’s best interest except the big hotel chains’.
Stephen Shur, Arlington
The writer is president of the Travel Technology Association.