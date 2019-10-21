The hotel lobby wants to limit competition from vacation rentals and is trying to dismantle the law that has enabled the Internet as we know it. A bill sponsored by former hotel executive and lobbyist Rep. Ed Case (D-Hawaii) would remove Section 230 protections for short-term rental platforms. The hotel lobby wants to lump vacation rentals into the same Section 230 conversation with the opioid crisis, extremism and illegal gun sales. The act is unnecessary, a shortsighted and blatant attempt to do the hotel industry’s bidding by stifling competition, limiting choice and increasing prices for consumers.