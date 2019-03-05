Philip Allen Lacovara, a former president of the D.C. Bar, served as counsel to the Watergate special prosecutor.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.) and her committee chairs have been notably shy about using the i-word. House Judiciary Committee Chairman Jerrold Nadler (D-N.Y.) so far has gone the furthest, announcing this weekend that his panel will begin investigations into President Trump’s “obstruction of justice, corruption and abuse of power.” Impeachment, Nadler said, is “a long way down the road” and added that “we’re going to initiate proper investigations.”

But that doesn’t go far enough. At this point, it would be an abdication of responsibility for the House not to pursue a single, formal, systematic impeachment inquiry.

Sure, for example, the Ways and Means Committee could inquire into the president’s potential abuse of the tax system, and the Banking, Housing and Urban Affairs Committee could explore his cozy relationship with the banks that have bailed him out over the years, including Deutsche Bank. But under our constitutional system, the public has a right to expect a comprehensive inquiry that answers the key constitutional question: Has the president engaged in “treason, bribery” or “other high crimes and misdemeanors”? That function belongs solely to the House Judiciary Committee, which is charged with the responsibility — if allowed to proceed — of conducting the “grand inquest of the Nation,” something more powerful and with more legal authority than mere “oversight” hearings.

I do not know whether former Trump lawyer Michael Cohen’s explosive testimony before the House Oversight Committee last week is sufficient to prove that there are grounds to impeach Trump. But Cohen’s testimony, coupled with the indictments of many of Trump’s other close advisers and the federal and state investigations into Trump’s business affairs, compels Pelosi to authorize a formal impeachment inquiry.

Apart from the ad hominem attack on his former patron as a “racist,” “con man” and “cheat,” Cohen laid out in detail Trump’s alleged participation in at least two crimes to which Cohen himself has pleaded guilty. The first is a willful violation of federal campaign laws by secretly paying hush money to a former alleged sex partner of Trump. The second is lying to Congress in pushing the president’s phony narrative that he didn’t pursue a lucrative real estate deal in Moscow during the campaign (which would have required Russian President Vladimir Putin’s cooperation).

Cohen also offered some tangible evidence supporting his accusation that, in his private businesses, Trump systematically misrepresented his financial submissions to banks and insurance companies. Perhaps most tantalizing, Cohen declined to venture into some other areas, because they relate, he said, to ongoing investigations by the legendarily aggressive U.S. attorney’s office in New York.

Congress cannot shirk its responsibility to investigate such claims. Such an inquiry carries legal authority that other hearings, even by Nadler’s committee itself, lack. During Watergate, the House passed a resolution in 1974 for the Judiciary Committee to initiate a formal impeachment inquiry. Federal courts ruled that this impeachment investigation could obtain access to the special prosecutor’s grand jury evidence, which is not available in an “oversight” inquiry.

The Watergate committee also conducted meticulous and comprehensive public hearings after intensive investigations and preparation. It rejected some charges that turned out to be unfounded or irrelevant. But within months, it eventually found compelling grounds for several, carefully drawn articles of impeachment (which President Richard M. Nixon’s resignation made unnecessary).

Some might argue that there is insufficient evidence, at present, to impeach and convict. But as with a grand jury investigation, which an impeachment inquiry resembles, the goal is to find out what evidence exists. Only at the end of the process does the House evaluate whether the evidence warrants impeachment.

Special counsel Robert S. Mueller III’s pending report to the attorney general is also irrelevant. Mueller will likely defer to the (highly dubious) Justice Department internal opinion that a president may not be indicted while in office. If a president is not accountable in the ordinary criminal process for any misdeeds, then the only mechanism for holding him accountable is the one explicitly laid out in the Constitution: impeachment. Or, at least, a serious and comprehensive inquiry into whether impeachment is warranted.

Finally, the prospect of Senate Republicans blocking conviction and removal should not impact the decision to start an impeachment inquiry. President Andrew Johnson escaped removal by a single vote, but the impeachment proceedings revealed such a catalogue of abuses that neither political party wanted anything more to do with him. When his term expired shortly after his technical acquittal, he was left to return to private life, where he could do no further damage.

Pelosi surely recognizes that such an inquiry is politically fraught. A frivolous impeachment vote, such as the one that President Bill Clinton faced, has the potential to boomerang. She also calculates that, measured by the intransigence of today’s Republican Party, any chance of actual conviction and removal by the Republican-controlled Senate is vanishingly small.

But neither of these political considerations excuses abandoning the House’s constitutional obligation to inquire whether the president is unfit to remain in office. The framers of our Constitution viewed impeachment as a vital mechanism for safeguarding our democracy. The speaker should do her duty and direct the House Judiciary Committee to proceed with a formal impeachment inquiry.