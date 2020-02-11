The impeachment trial, devoid of witnesses, went through the motions of implementing justice. But our rogue president and his supplicating supporters should not escape the justice of history. Censure is a meaningful moral statement that would be a historical marker of the wrongdoing of this president and the complicity of Senate Republicans. Censure has been rarely used successfully against a president, making it all the more meaningful in this case. The House has the votes to do it; the Senate will not be involved. Now is the time to censure President Trump.