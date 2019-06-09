Regarding Laurence H. Tribe’s June 6 op-ed, “Forget the Senate, it’s time to impeach”:

What a novel idea: We can hold this president accountable without engaging the Senate. Mr. Tribe said the House “can conduct an impeachment inquiry that ends with a verdict and not just a referral to the Senate for trial — an inquiry in which the target is afforded an opportunity to participate and mount a full defense.” An attack on our democracy, such as we have witnessed over the past 28 months, cries out for the response provided by the Constitution. This president has violated his oath of office, as he has neither protected nor defended the Constitution.

Mr. Tribe’s prescription would allow the House to discharge its responsibility without the threat of an exoneration in the Senate. I hope Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-Calif.), Majority Leader Steny H. Hoyer (D-Md.) and other House leaders will consider carefully this path.

Angela Miotto, Silver Spring