Maybe this Astros team needs such a label as well. Should the 2017 Astros be called the Houston Phonies or the Houston Cheats or the Houston Tainted Astros? Something needs to be done here to remember for the long haul — such as 101 years for the Black Sox — or we will all forget by next year.

Thomas Deyo, Bethesda

AD

The Feb. 14 Sports article “Astros express regret but go no further” included a photograph of two sad-faced Astros as their team owner read a prepared statement of apology to the media. Despite the photo, Thomas Boswell pointed out that the words of apology seemed hollow and rehearsed and how the whole Astros organization appears to be clueless and unremorseful about what is clearly the worst cheating scandal in many years in baseball.

AD

Mr. Boswell failed to point out the black eye the whole affair gives Major League Baseball’s front office in general because no Astros player — those ultimately responsible for implementing the cheating — has been called to account. They are the ones who could have just said no when given the opportunity to cheat by stealing the signs of opposing pitchers.

Major League Baseball should ban the Houston Astros from playing for a season and fine each of the team’s players a year’s salary. That would send the necessary message that Major League Baseball is serious about not allowing cheating of any sort and is likely the kind of punishment necessary to prevent future such transgressions by other teams. It’s time for Major League Baseball to step up to the plate and take action against the real cheaters.

AD

Jared Wermiel, Silver Spring

AD

Despite the Houston Astros’ recent admissions and apologies, a black cloud remains over the team and all of Major League Baseball. The cloud will not be dispelled until there is full accountability for the Astros and any team that acted similarly.

The Astros — players and coaches — are experienced baseball men who knew their actions violated the rules. While no one can know for sure who would have won the 2017 World Series if the Astros had not cheated, we do know that the Los Angeles Dodgers would have had a better chance.

The Astros’ 2017 World Series championship was gotten dishonestly and should be vacated, and all players and coaches on that team should be severely penalized. When a full and honest investigation is completed, all teams that have conducted similar actions should be penalized in a like manner.