On Oct. 5, the Food and Drug Administration expanded the use of the company's cervical cancer vaccine to adults up to age 45. (Merck via AP)

Regarding the Oct. 6 news article “FDA approves HPV vaccine for people up to 45”:

It’s about time. When the first human papillomavirus vaccine was released in 2006, the Food and Drug Administration was correct in approving its use in young women first. However, the FDA should be faulted for working at a snail’s pace to approve the use in young men. And the delay by Merck in asking for approval for use in people older than 26 is unconscionable.

Once the vaccine was proved safe and effective, and there was no chance of the supply dwindling, approval for the HPV vaccine in everyone should have been asked for and granted. This goes beyond perceived vaccine risk. Evidence has been mounting for years that if someone receives a vaccine and has the infection that the vaccine aims to prevent, then the resulting infection is much less deleterious. We cannot quantify how many people may develop cancer from not being eligible to receive the HPV vaccine, but the age range should continue to be pushed up so that everyone has a chance to protect themselves using a safe and effective vaccine.

Kevin Stoner, Pittsburgh