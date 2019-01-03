Just because the “sky” doesn’t “fall” every day at every school, that doesn’t mean Chicken Little shouldn’t get some attention on a regular basis. The Dec. 27 front-page article “As school lockdowns surge, emotional toll soars” sounded the alarm about tears, stomachaches and missed instructional time for school students across the country because of lockdowns and drills. Should we really spare children from the reality of their changing world because we’re worried about their fragile — however infinitely elastic — psyches being awakened?

As an assistant teacher working directly with pupils in schools for 25 years or so, I would first call for a more scientific approach whereby the incidence of the physical symptoms students go through after lockdowns is compared with the incidence thereof without the occurrence of such drills. Children’s emotional expressions fly around them on a daily basis, like so many sparks from fireworks getting much attention but ultimately falling harmlessly to the ground. As far as the loss of instructional time to lockdown drills goes, this happens quite regularly and is simply a school-day management issue.

Hence, as with wars and other catastrophes around our past, present and futures, let us teach school lockdown exercises soberly and objectively and to elicit personal relevance.

Dan Evans, Reston

Contentious debate is often stimulated when someone follows discussion on a policy or circumstance by claiming “that’s not who we are.” The article “As school lockdowns surge, emotional toll soars” reinforced a feeling I felt during all of 2018 regarding who we are not. Our words and actions, or lack thereof, indicate we Americans are not the “good guys” anymore. (I use the term “guys” in a gender-neutral sense.)

Good guys don’t let children die because they lack the fortitude to do the right thing (usually the hard thing to do), specifically regarding sensible gun safety. Good guys don’t make laws that favor guns over people. Good guys don’t ignore that the modern weapon systems we glibly characterize generally as guns continue mowing down scores of innocents and do nothing about it. Good guys don’t retreat when confronted by a formidable lobby that values gun rights beyond what our Founding Fathers conceived. Good guys don’t settle on allowing their children to be traumatized by frightening lockdowns.

A hope for 2019 is that we rediscover what it means to be the good guys.

James Pelkofski, Alexandria