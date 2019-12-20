This shifts the burden of proof squarely back onto the president’s fabulist shoulders. An impeached Mr. Trump then could decide if he wants to run for reelection with a Senate trial hanging over his head and chants of “Let them testify” ringing in his ears. Done this way, if the Senate fails to render justice, it becomes more likely that the voters will do it for themselves.

Thomas De Luca Jr., New York

Much is being made of the partisan vote on impeachment [“Trump impeached,” front page, Dec. 19]. But partisanship is sometimes the only way to address profound wrongs involving entrenched interests. As Eric Foner describes in his recent book, “The Second Founding,” the 14th Amendment, which brought the greatest transformation in U.S. government and provided the foundation of the nation’s new commitment to racial equality, was adopted by the House of Representatives without a single Democratic vote. That members of only one party voted to address the intolerable abuses of power by President Trump does not delegitimize the act. It only shows the pursuit of the narrowest of interests by members of the other side.

Leonard Rubenstein, Alexandria

There are so many news articles related to the impeachment and the upcoming trial, but none discusses the role of Chief Justice John G. Roberts Jr. other than to say he will be in charge. I wonder how he feels about the “foreman of the jury” telling us the verdict has been decided, that there will be no witnesses called and that he is in lockstep with the president’s lawyers. If these statements were made in any courthouse in the nation, the judge would call a mistrial immediately. I assume history will not treat well a chief justice who presided over such a sham.

Aron Primack, Washington

November Republicans: “We want witnesses! Only witnesses make this process credible!”

December Republicans: “We don’t want witnesses! Witnesses will only make this process incredible!”

January Republicans: “See? Lack of witnesses proves Trump is not guilty!”

Doug Baker, Rockville

I have always respected the members of Congress, even though I’ve been aware that not all members consider Americans’ needs over their personal or party wants. But, until recently, I’ve never thought of congressional representatives as cowards. There are laws at the federal and state levels to protect individuals from abuses of others, to protect subordinates from being targeted by their superiors, to give people recourse to address defamation of character. Are members of Congress so afraid of attack from the White House and its surrounding idolizers that they willfully and intentionally enable the flagrant abuse of power to continue and potentially worsen? They are ignoring their own beliefs and ethics to protect position and party.

Merle Anne Kemp, Conover, N.C.

Republican representatives have argued that the president did not receive a fair trial in the House impeachment proceedings. That is true. He was being investigated, not tried. Even without the testimony of high-ranking officials, there was a determination that there are grounds to hold a trial. Now, I would like to see exactly what the Republicans want: a fair trial for President Trump.

Greg Jordan, Glenwood

Let me get this straight: Henry Olsen, in his Dec. 19 Thursday Opinion essay, “This warfare targets Trump and his voters,” agreed that President Trump abused his power by pressuring Ukraine’s leaders to investigate Joe Biden, but Mr. Olsen nevertheless insisted that impeaching Mr. Trump is a grave affront to the country, because Democrats have been out to get Mr. Trump all along and hate Republican voters.

Mr. Olsen’s argument embodies the worst sins of Trumpism: the ideas that right and wrong are less important than group identity, and that group victimization absolves people of having to live up to ethical standards.

John Shea, Ellicott City

Regarding the Dec. 19 front-page article “Trump impeached”:

I hope the headline is as large when the articles of impeachment go down in defeat in the Senate.

Colleen Ligibel, Annapolis

I long ago assumed that our president could stoop no lower than he already has. His remark about the late congressman John D. Dingell (D-Mich.) proved me wrong indeed. Though I did not always agree with Dingell, he had my respect as a member of Congress. To even think, much less utter, the words that Dingell might be “looking up” goes well beyond being derogatory and vindictive.

While our president has never earned my respect, what little good I ever thought about him evaporated with his latest remark.

John Hood, Ashburn

Now that the sham impeachment of President Trump has been successfully carried out by the Democrats, one thing has become abundantly clear: The greatest threats to our democracy and cherished political norms come not from the rise of Mr. Trump but from the response to it.

Michael J. DiStefano, Jamestown, R.I.

