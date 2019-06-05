May every representative in Congress read, absorb and follow the very sane and persuasive teachings of David Von Drehle’s May 31 op-ed, “Trump is counting on impeachment.”

Bettye Chambers, Lynchburg, Va.

David Von Drehle hit the nail squarely on the head in his May 31 op-ed. Nothing would be more welcome and helpful to the Trump campaign than to have the Democrats in the House engage in an extended and public impeachment effort, only to have President Trump exonerated in the Senate. I hope more realistic minds prevail.

Frank DeGrace, Bowie

In his June 3 op-ed, “The Mueller report can’t speak for itself,” E.J. Dionne Jr. implored former special counsel Robert S. Mueller III to testify before Congress and presumably tell its members to impeach President Trump. This plea underscored how weak and pathetic House Democrats have become. Mr. Mueller laid out a clear case for impeachment in his report. It’s not Mr. Mueller’s job to lobby Congress on impeachment. It is Congress’s job to initiate impeachment, which, for some obscure reason, it seems unwilling to do.

Edward Basile, Washington

Regarding the May 31 front-page article “Democrats are divided: Compromise or conquer?”:

If our great experiment in democracy is to succeed, we must address our challenges as a people united across all our dimensions of diversity, not just race, religion, ethnicity, culture, sexual orientation, etc., but also politics.

We must avoid tyranny of the majority (We have the votes to pass without you!) as well as tyranny of the minority (We have the rules to block whatever you do!). Our challenges are many and big: climate change, health care, infrastructure, immigration, income/wealth disparity, education. All our attention and commitment is required. But we fight one another for short-term political gain instead. It is for us, the people, to end this fighting. We must nominate and elect leaders who present their best solutions and commit to use an inclusive, regular process of hearings with input from all stakeholders and experts to improve their solutions. We the people must be attentive to the process and be sure we are getting the best we can from our votes.

Let The Post shine light on the real problems, and the people will unite against the common enemy instead of fighting one another.

Patrick V. McGregor, Millersville