Carliss Chatman’s otherwise excellent May 19 Outlook essay, “If a fetus is a person, it has other legal rights, too,” omitted one set of likely financial impacts on the states. If the unborn child is a person, surely it is a family member. Many entitlement programs for low-income families are based on family size. Thus, eligible pregnant women would be entitled to larger payments from Temporary Assistance for Needy Families, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program and housing subsidy programs. Some of those increased costs would be shared by the federal government.

Ted R. Miller, Silver Spring