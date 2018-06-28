The June 19 op-ed by Frances Kissling, Jotham Musinguzi and Peter Singer, “We must talk about overpopulation,” was excellent. World population has risen to 7 billion from 2.5 billion in 1950. These numbers spell doom for most of the nonhuman life-forms on this planet. And, yes, they do matter.

Reducing our numbers does not mean euthanasia, one-child decrees, enforced sterilization or any other hysterical Orwellian measures. It requires global awareness that we can ruin everything we have accomplished by overwhelming all resources. It requires a global determination to intelligently and steadily reduce these numbers and thereby husband our food and energy resources. We have the scientific means to easily limit our reproduction. We do not require 5 billion more humans for species survival. But, probably within the next millennium, our species will likely lose everything it has earned and learned if we do not apply ourselves to this very existential crisis.

John Olson, Leechburg, Pa.