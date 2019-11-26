Maryland’s Howard County has been the scene of months-long controversy over a redistricting plan that was designed in part to level disparities among schools with concentrations of poor or affluent students. Neighboring Montgomery County, the state’s largest school system, is undertaking a districtwide analysis of its school boundaries, and officials are girding for the angst — and downright ugliness — they know is sure to come.

In both jurisdictions, there have been adjustments to boundaries over the years as schools have opened or closed, but no countywide analysis to determine if boundaries drawn decades ago made sense given the growth and shifts in student populations. Howard determined they didn’t; Superintendent Michael Martirano came up with a plan to shift students into schools that were underused and to achieve more economic and demographic balance.

Research suggests that students from low-income families, often children of color, do better academically when they are not in classes with nothing but other low-income children. At the same time, affluent students do as well in diverse classrooms as when surrounded only by children like them. Indeed, learning with students of diverse races and classes helps prepare for life in a diverse world.

Nonetheless, there was backlash to the superintendent’s plan, with parents worried about their children going to “less desirable” schools and homeowners upset about what they saw as a loss of value in homes bought within a particular school district. There were also unfortunate strains of racism in the debate. In the end, the board in split votes last week approved a scaled-back plan in which 5,400 students will be reassigned for the 2020-2021 academic year. “Not as far-reaching as supporters had hoped, and not as limited as opponents wanted” was the description from The Post’s Donna St. George.

Howard’s experience — and some of the negative comments that have already been directed to Montgomery officials — hopefully won’t discourage the county as it takes a much needed look at boundaries and the role they have played in keeping schools segregated.

